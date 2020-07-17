MedWatch Today: COVID-19 affecting number of children receiving recommended vaccines

The stay-at-home order has helped to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, it’s also the reason why some children in the United States and here in California have been missing their recommended vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports fewer childhood vaccines have been given between the months of January to April of this year, compared to those same months last year. Health officials are warning children should not skip their recommended vaccines and should still go in and see their doctor.

The new normal in Dr. John Moua’s office is for parents and patients to wear a mask. It’s all an effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. Dr. Moua is a pediatric pulmonologist and the medical director for the Pediatric Specialty Center at Community Regional. He said there is a disturbing new trend both on a national and state level.

“What we’ve seen is that there’s been a decrease in vaccination rates of 20 to 40 percent so it’s extremely important that we continue to get that rate back up and also prevent the disease that we have been preventing with the vaccinations,” stated Dr. Moua.

Moua said since the shelter in place mandate was ordered in March, many parents have opted to not take their children to see their doctors, and have missed their vaccinations.

He said, “Vaccinations are important, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, and unfortunately more so now because there’s been a significant drop in the numbers of outpatient clinic visits across the country, including in Fresno.”

Moua said if children do not keep up with their vaccinations, there could be an outbreak of another infectious disease, like measles. He advises all parents speak directly to their pediatricians, because many doctors have safe protocols in their clinics for well child visits. At Dr. Moua’s office, all patients and parents are screened extensively.

“All patients are triaged on the phone and screened for COVID-19 symptoms with their initial reminder phone call, they’re screened before they come in and they’re also screened as they come out the elevator or as they enter the building so all the patients are screened multiple times before they even get into the building,” stated Dr. Moua.

Most providers have additional safety measures in place to protect patients when visiting the clinic, such as separating sick and well children. Some clinics even offer curbside clinics, where you can get care in or near your car. The California Public Health Department said immunizations are also recommended for pregnant women to protect the mother and baby.