MedWatch Today: Community Regional’s Trauma Center New Program to Stop Gang Violence

The Level One Trauma Center at Community Regional Medical Center sees injuries of all kind, including those that result from gang violence.

Community Medical Centers was given a grant to start a research project – a gang intervention program – to see if intervention offered immediately following an injury related to gang violence can help break the cycle of violence.

Eliana Troncale is an Injury Prevention Outreach Specialist at Community Regional said violent injuries are one of the main causes of patient admittance into the Trauma Center.

“Whenever we would have a patient, it usually wasn’t their first time being here. It was their second or third time being here for a violence related injury, and the severity of the injury we noticed, it was escalating,” said Eliana.

Eliana and UCSF Fresno Trauma surgeons wanted to research how they could stop this cycle of violence. In November 2017, they were given a grant for a gang intervention program, and hired Armando Alvarez to work as a gang intervention specialist and violence prevention outreach worker. Armando works with at-risk youth. The gang lifestyle is a world he knows all too well.

He said, “I grew up around gangs, I grew up around drugs, watching big brother do his thing and as a young man in that atmosphere, that’s what I wanted to do, that’s what I wanted to be… was hanging out, you know getting into cars with the wrong people, smoking weed… I was highly addicted to methamphetamines. I used to stay up 18 days at a time.. I did that from you know, from 11 until I was 32 years old… I’ve been shot at many times in my life from 12 years old all the way up.”

Armando said in 2011, a visit to church saved him from the dangerous lifestyle he was living. He suddenly saw the pain he’d caused others.

“I had an encounter with Christ. It was beyond something that I can explain,” stated Armando.

Armando now works with the Fresno Police Department to help them de-escalate situations at gang shootings. He’s also a minister at River of Life Church, a resource counselor at a Fresno Unified Middle School and a counselor at comprehensive behavioral health.

Eliana, “Now with COVID, everything is done over the phone. So Armando does his intervention over the phone and once a patient is discharged, he follows up with them and does a home visit but a socially distant home visit.”

Armando helps people who are ready to let go of the gang life. But he said it’s not always easy and many are hesitant at first.

“But I go in with a plan. I go in with my heart. I go in with passion, and I go in with a story and I just try to reach them. I try to be their friend, I try to be a mentor, I try to be whatever it is they allow me to be in their lives,” commented Armando.

Fresno’s violent crime rate is 26% higher than California’s as a whole and 46% higher than the national violent crime rate. But since the gang intervention research project began at Community Regional, Eliana said they have not seen any patients injured from gang violence come back to the emergency department. It’s this type of success that armando works for, every day.

He ended, “I know what it’s like to have eyes that can’t see, and now I can see clear, and all I try to do is be that beacon of hope. I try to be that light in the midst of that darkness and try to help people see there’s more to life and that you can have a new life.”

Community Regional has the only Level One Trauma Center located between Los Angeles and Sacramento. If you would like to help continue the life saving work here, click here.