MedWatch Today: Community Regional Healthcare Heroes Set up Wedding for Dying Patient

When a patient is hospitalized, they can miss out on a life’s special moments. But, the staff of 7 West at Community Regional Medical Center wanted to make sure one of their patients still had the wedding he dreamed of. We’re honoring those who helped with the wedding as our healthcare heroes.

This past summer, Leonard Brocchini was going to be discharged to enter hospice following his battle with cancer. His dream was to get married to his long time partner, so his family arranged for a priest to conduct a bedside wedding ceremony. Maiya Her is a social worker with 7 West, and said when staff found out about Leonard’s wish, they went above and beyond, and planned a whole wedding ceremony and reception for leonard and his new wife. Community employees from various departments lent a helping hand to donate food, flowers, and space for Leonard and his wife to have a memory of a lifetime.

Maiya said, “I just thought it would be a really nice memory that instead of being married at bed side, because he’s able to still walk, but just need high oxygen that it might be very special if we can get them married with their priest in our chapel. So, the next day I helped coordinate that, and everybody throughout the whole hospital, I’m just so grateful that they came together.”

“They all got together, set it up… miracle, it’s all the staff of seventh floor went completely out of the way to make it beautiful and I mean, thank you,” cried Leonard.

Some of the hospital departments alongside the 7 West staff that helped make the wedding happen include, the Grains and Grounds Cafe, chaplain services, food services, the palliative care team, and Errand Solutions.