MedWatch Today: Community home health nurses deliver food boxes to patients

Community Medical Centers offers provides a full continuum of care to it’s patients, including home health and palliative care. On any given day, Community nurses are visiting hundreds of patients in their homes, offering an alternative to frequent and prolonged hospital stays.

Since the Coronavirus crisis hit, many patients have been home bound and unable to go out and get food. Community recognized the need and teamed up with the Central California Food Bank to deliver boxes of food to these patients.

Loaded in one of the semi trucks, is 750 boxes filled with non-perishable food. The boxes were donated by the Central California Food Bank. Katie Zenovich is the Senior Vice President of Development and External Affairs at Community Medical Centers. She explains, “When we needed it, they stepped up when this pandemic started. I reached out to our director of home health and said what about our healthcare workers that are going into the homes, any given day we have 750 to 800 patients in the home that are being cared for by Community. That’s a whole other hospital outside of our walls.”

Community teamed up with the Food Bank in March, right around the time the COVID-19 pandemic hitand many were forced to shelter in place. Community nurses noticed some of their patients, who are often the most vulnerable, couldn’t leave their homes to go grocery shopping or get food. So, why not bring the donated food from the Food Bank to them.

Leslie Flores is a registered nurse with the home health and palliative department at Community Medical Centers. She said, “It’s nice to see their appreciation, their smiles knowing that today, tomorrow, they’re gonna have something good to eat. It feels good.”

Leslie cares for patients in their own homes.

“When patients are discharged from the hospital, they still have needs. We educate families on how to administer IV’s, do wound care, trach care, peg care. Infants, when they’re discharged from NICU, we usually, you know, are home with them learning peg feeding, trach care,” commented Leslie.

Leslie has been with the home health department for the last eight years, and said this new task of delivering food to families who need it, is an added perk to her job.

Kym Dildine is the Co-CEO of the Food Bank. She said, “Can you imagine being critically ill or having some other disability that makes you home bound and you have no idea how you’re going to access your next meal? And here your nurse, who you know and trust comes into your home and provides a helping hand and that food in a time when you need it the most.”

Kym said when Katie reached out to them to partner up for the betterment of the community, it was a no brainer to help. She added, since the pandemic hit, the need for food has sky rocketed in the Central Valley.

“We know that one in four people in our community struggle with hunger on a daily basis pre-COVID. We were serving on average 70,000 households or 280,000 individuals every single month. When COVID hit, we saw a 50 to 100 percent increase across our distributions, 25 percent of which had never accessed emergency food system before,” stated Kym.

Every day, ten to thirty food bank volunteers load up the boxes that will be given to home health nurses to go out to patients in need.

Kym said, “We really focus on high quality nutritious food to go into this box… These boxes include canned vegetables, fruit, breakfast items like oatmeal and muffin mix.”

Katie commented, “What this does is, it makes sure that they are nourished, they have groceries. We want them to be healthy and well and the one way to do that is to provide good food for them and that’s where the food bank stepped up and helped us out.”

So far, more than 1,200 boxes have been given to Community’s patients across the Valley, by Community’s home health nurses. It’s a partnership Community and the Food Bank hope to continue.