FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) - Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States and this week’s Healthcare Hero is a Community employee raising awareness and saving lives--one hug at a time--through her organization she started called “Hug Like Trevor”.

Kristine Bernardoni is a registered nurse for Community Medical Centers and says, “Hug Like Trevor is an organization that is suicide prevention and suicide awareness--I lost my son in 2016 to suicide and so since then we’ve gone on--especially with the kids and the schools within the community to try to make a difference and try to break the stigma around suicide. Keeping the conversation going, encouraging kids and parents to have that conversation and to get help when needed.”