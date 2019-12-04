MedWatch Today: Cal Fire/Fresno County Fire spread holiday cheer to burn survivors

Every holiday season, Cal Fire/Fresno County Fire has a tradition of giving back to the community. This year, they decided to put together holiday gift bags and hand them out to burn survivors at the Leon S. Peters Burn Center at Community Regional Medical Center.

Stacey Nolan is a Fire Prevention Specialist for Cal Fire/Fresno County Fire. She set up a bag packaging assembly line at their headquarters in Sanger. She said, “We did blankets, we did hand sanitizer, tooth brush sets, lotion… For the children, we got some coloring books, we got some pencils, we got headbands, we got straws.”

Stacey said every holiday season, Cal Fire thinks of a way to spread some cheer in the community. They use employee donated funds to give back. In years past, they’ve hosted a luncheon for local families in need. This year, they decided to support the Burn Center, which is the only round-the-clock comprehensive burn center between Los Angeles and Sacramento, treating patients within 15,000 square miles.

“We thought, well that would be something great, something totally different for us that we can still give back to our community and it’s great to partner with the Leon S. Peters Burn Center,” stated Stacey.

Deshaunda Hermosillo is the office administrative assistant for Cal Fire/Fresno County Fire. She had a helping hand with the bags.

Deshaunda commented, “It’s fun putting those bags together and knowing that we’re gonna be able to give it to somebody who would appreciate and enjoy it and need it as well.”

Burn survivors sometimes spend weeks or months in the hospital. Little gifts like these make their stay easier, said Shana Henry, who is a registered nurse at the Burn Center.

“During the holiday season with anyone being hospitalized it can be extremely difficult for the patient and their family, and within the Burn Center we, I guess term ‘burn survivor’ as being the family member and the patient, and so we really strive to care for not only the patient who is there in the bed receiving care, but also for their family at bedside who spend many hours a day assisting us and caring for that patient,” stated Shana.

Just like Santa Claus, Cal Fire firefighters hand delivered the presents to the patients.

Shana added, “We’re incredibly grateful to be able to have support from our community partners… the donations are things that might be simple and kinda mundane to the average person, but are things that actually mean a lot to people when they’re in the hospital.”

Stacey said they’re grateful to have the opportunity to give to these patients, and hope to encourage others to do so as well.

Stacey ended, “We know that they’re having a trying time, you know whether they have a loved one in the hospital at the Burn Center, or they have themselves are a burn victim, and we hope that maybe we can shed just a little bit of light for them and a little bit of happiness and hopefully that will help heal them.”

If you would like to give to the life changing work being done at the Leon S. Peters Burn Center, click here.