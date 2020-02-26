MedWatch Today: Anonymous Donor will Match $500,000 for Under-Served Patients

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Medical services can be costly for everyone, but can carry a heavier burden to those who are homeless or have little to no income. That’s why in 2019, a senate bill went into effect mandating all California hospitals develop a plan for safely discharging our most vulnerable patients.

That plan includes identifying resources of available sheltered locations, transportation, offering the patient weather-appropriate clothes and providing appropriate referrals to other health resources. A few months ago, one anonymous donor decided to help offset these costs and pitched a very generous amount of $500,000 to help community medical centers provide the best possible care for those in need.

Katie Zenovich, the Senior VP, Development & External Affairs and CEO of Community Medical Foundation says, “So, this person has stepped up and said, ‘We’re going to give you a half million dollars, but only if you raise half a million dollars–so it’s a matching gift challenge for folks out in the community to help with those who need it the most.”

It’s the donor’s hope the gift will double as an incentive for our community to come together in helping the under-served and homeless. And just recently, $50,000 was donated from the trust of Valley residents, Mohan and Sushila Sethi.

Garth Wade the Director of Emergency Services at Community Regional says, “This donation is huge for us because it involves not just food, but it involves clothing and it’s not just having those things, it’s having somebody to maintain those things, somebody to help hand them out to ensure that everybody that comes is given that opportunity for food and clothing, transportation and access to medical care–whatever type of care that is. Having this donation coming in is gonna really help us reach that goal.”

Community Regional Medical Center spends more than a million dollars each year to provide our neediest patients we serve with just the basic needs.

“All these things are costly, all these things we provide, they’re not reimbursed by insurance, of course they aren’t covered by insurance. So we just do it because it’s the right thing to do,” said Zenovich.

And Levi Hamilton is one of those people who was once in dire need and is thankful for the help he’s received to get his health back.

“It’s really amazing because I was just proof of other programs from the hospital–these are programs, like the bariatric program, the weight loss program–these are all programs that a person has to have a residence in order to participate in–without those things, it wouldn’t help me better my health,” Hamilton said.

“What a wonderful thing. Not just for our healthcare system here at Community, but for the entire Fresno Community. There is so much need out there everyday and we see it–day in, day out–people just come to our hospital and they need help and they need very, very basic things. It makes our community greater and it really helps us show our humanity a little bit and we all really appreciate the opportunity to do that,” said Wade.

For more information and to donate, contact Community Medical Foundation at 559-724-4343 or go online to communitymedical.org/give and select Homeless Patient Match.

