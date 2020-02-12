MedWatch Today: A Medical App is Reaching Thousands in the Valley

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) -In today’s world, you can find an app for your mobile devices for just about anything–and an app for your medical records is reaching thousands of patients across the Valley and beyond. We sat down with Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Community Medical Centers, Jamie Franklin, for more details on the MyChart medical app.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.