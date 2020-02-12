MedWatch Today: A Medical App is Reaching Thousands in the Valley

Med Watch Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) -In today’s world, you can find an app for your mobile devices for just about anything–and an app for your medical records is reaching thousands of patients across the Valley and beyond. We sat down with Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Community Medical Centers, Jamie Franklin, for more details on the MyChart medical app.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know