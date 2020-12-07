MedWatch Today: 11-Year-Old Girl Shares Experience with Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited and complex disease that presents many challenges to those that live with it. But dealing with this chronic disease can be especially difficult for children and parents alike. That’s the case for 11-year old Kailee Phan.

She’s a high-spirited little girl who battles cystic fibrosis, or CF, daily – including having a smaller than average stature for a child her age. But, thanks to the pediatric specialists at Community Medical Centers, Kailee is receiving the best care to help her continue living a thiriving childhood.

It’s been more than eight years since Kailee Phan first met pediatric pulmonologist Dr. John Moua. She was referred to see him after her pediatrician noticed she wasn’t growing as expected for a child her age. She underwent a sweat test to measure the amount of chloride in her sweat. She tested positive and was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. But, Dr. Moua said Kailee’s case was unique because she didn’t fit the bill of what a typical CF patient looks like, and she also didn’t have the genetic makeup.

“Even on her genetics study, she does not have the normal genetics. She’s got the Poly (T)s and the TGs and no definitive disease causing mutations, yet she’s got the positive sweat test,” commented Dr. Moua.

Kailee’s father Sok Phan said when they received the CF diagnosis their family was crushed. Kailee was only two and half years old, and to this day, it’s still difficult.

“Her breathing, every day she struggles with everything, can’t play sports like every other kid or be active like every other kid and it hurts,” said Sok.

Dr. Moua added, “She’s also dealing with a lot of GI issues as well too, she’s got a G tube, she requires a formula that’s being fed into her stomach.”

Kailee is eleven-years-old, but her height and weight are more like a seven-year-old.

Dr. Renee Kinman is the Medical Director of Pediatric Endocrinology at Univeristy Pediatric Specialists. Kailee was referred to see her to get a handle on her stunted growth. Dr. Kinman said, “Kids with CF tend to be shorter and they tend to have delayed puberty. The reason they tend to be shorter is, if you think about it, frst of all they can’t absorb food as well, and then second of all, they tend to use more calories breathing, and so you have less calories left to grow.”

Human growth hormone is one of the treatments Kailee receives to help her grow and while treatments have been successful for Kailee, Dr. Kinman said growth hormone injections can be complicated.

Dr. Kinman stated, “The risk of growth hormone is that we don’t know what can happen 50 years from now, so you have to have that conversation with the parents. If you’re replacing growth hormone, you just figure you’re replacing what they can’t make. If you’re taking it to get them to grow more and they’re not truly growth hormone deficient, then you have to say we don’t what this is gonna do 50 years from now using growth hormone on you right now because we haven’t been using it that long so, it’s a risk benefit relationship and parents make that decision.”

Kailee receives one growth hormone injection every day, another obstacle she faces in her daily fight against CF.

“She’s the strongest person I know, every day like I said, she’s a fighter. She can wake up sick and mommy, daddy are there for her, her sisters are there for her,” said Sok.

Dr. Moua said, “She obviously has done tremendously well and ever since starting the growth hormone her weight has gone from kinda this slow plateau to a sharp angle that’s kinda going upward.”

Dr. Moua added Kailee’s prognosis with her growth and CF are positive, and that’s due in part to the multidisciplinary care she’s received from the pediatric specialists at Community who collaborate daily, especially with complex cases like Kailee’s.

“That’s kinda the key to what we have here, and that’s the beauty of what we do is that you know, I can call Dr. Kinman and say, ‘Hey Dr. Kinman can you come see this kid cause I think there’s something else going on with her’ and she’ll actually run across and just come and look and see the patient with me,” ended Dr. Moua.

Sok said he’s grateful Kailee is cared for by physicians and a team who are compassionate about ensuring his daughter lives her best life.

“Thank you for being a part of our family, it’s heartwarming,” ended Sok.