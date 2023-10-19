FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Seeing blood in your urine can be scary and while the cause may be harmless, it could also be a sign of a more serious illness like bladder cancer.

With new state-of-the-art technology, doctors can better detect and diagnose tumors of the bladder in a brand new light.

Valley resident, Randy Nobuhiro, underwent this new blue light technology.

“It was the day before Thanksgiving where I had blood in my urine, so I’m looking at that and I go ‘oh my gosh,’” said Nobuhiro.

Nobuhiro said he found blood in his urine and immediately went to his primary care physician, who referred him to urologist Dr. Andrea Chan.

“We usually do the workup for somebody having blood in the urine with some kind of imaging to check the kidneys and the ureter, which is the tube that connects the kidneys to the bladder, and we also do a test in the clinic where we can take a look inside the bladder with a small camera, it’s called cystoscopy,” said Chan.

Chan used the new technology when she looked inside Nobuhiro’s bladder and she discovered he had small tumors that may not have otherwise been seen through normal imaging.

“We used a new technology called blue light cystoscopy, and blue light cystoscopy uses a medication that is put inside the bladder before the surgery and what the medication does is it has a preference to bind to cancer cells,” Chan said. “When you use a special camera that emits blue light, it will make the cancer cells fluoresce hot pink, and so it makes it very easy to pick up very subtle cancer tumors in the bladder that you otherwise would not pick up using what we call white light.”

Nobuhiro is now living cancer-free.

“Thank you Dr. Chan for what you have done. She has been with me and my family really as an advocate and actually a lifesaver for me with what has happened,” Nobuhiro said.