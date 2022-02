FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - With Valentine's Day just around the corner, PG&E is reminding customers to celebrate responsibly by securing metallic holiday balloons with weights to prevent widespread city power outages.

While metallic balloons are a fun way to celebrate the upcoming holiday, PG&E officials say more than 600 outages in 2021 were caused by metallic balloons that had drifted into PG&E power lines.