TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff's detectives arrested a wanted 18-year-old for a series of armed robberies with ties to an Ivanhoe homicide, according to authorities.

Earlier this afternoon, detectives said they served multiple search warrants related to a series of armed robberies which occurred over the last several weeks, including a Christmas morning robbery at the Speedway Gas Station in Earlimart.