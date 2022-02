MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police were involved in short pursuit after an officer spotted a stolen truck near a gas pump at the Pilot Travel Center in Madera early Monday morning according to investigators.

Madera police officers say the driver, later identified as Humberto Arroyo, fled the parking lot. Arroyo led an officer on a short pursuit before crashing into a tree in the 21300 block of Avenue 18 1/2, according to police.