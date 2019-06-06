Maj Medical Clinic Pros

MAJ MEDICAL
At Maj Medical Clinic, Dr. Daria Majzoubi provides an effective blend of holistic and modern medical practices. Though he started as a primary care physician, the doctor offers a wide range of medical services to better assist his clients. His mission is to help you harness your body's natural power to begin the healing process.
Our mission is to harness the power of our own body to heal itself
ABOUT US
At Maj Medical Clinic, Dr. Daria Majzoubi addresses your health concerns and helps your body heal itself. His Visalia, California, clinic utilizes both modern and holistic health care methods to bring you the best care possible. With a wealth of experience, the doctor offers everything from primary care to regenerative medicine and cosmetic procedures.
Dr. Majzoubi is dedicated to giving you the best care possible. In order to do so, he offers a wide range of restorative medical services. At the clinic, you have access to innovative stem cell therapy to rejuvenate your body. You can look and feel your best with the help of Botox™, fillers, and other anti-aging treatments.
Always a pioneering practitioner, Dr. Majzoubi's clinic is the first in California's Central Valley to offer stem cell treatment. At his Visalia, California, clinic, the doctor utilizes various forms of healing, including Eastern, energy, and holistic medicine. This innovative combination allows you to achieve ultimate health and wellness.
Dr. Daria Majzoubi is board-certified in family practice. Patients from a wide range of cultural backgrounds are always welcome, as the doctor is multilingual, speaking English, Farsi, and Spanish. More information on his medical philosophy is available in his book Blueprints in Family Medicine: First Edition.
Winner of the 2013 Hanford Sentinel "Best Doctor in Town" Award
Member of Healthgrades Honor Roll
Our Location In The Central Valley
5109 W Goshen Avenue
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 740-7989
Monday – Friday: 8am – 530pm
Saturday: 9am – 1pm
Regenerative Treatments
Reliable Primary Care
In order to better serve his patients, Dr. Majzoubi integrates both holistic and modern medicine into his primary care services. Dedicated to helping you achieve harmony of the body, mind, and spirit, the doctor offers a range of comprehensive primary care procedures. This allows you to address acute health issues and prevent future medical concerns, all in a safe, peaceful environment.
