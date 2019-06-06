Maj Medical Clinic Pros

Dr. Majzoubi is dedicated to giving you the best care possible. In order to do so, he offers a wide range of restorative medical services. At the clinic, you have access to innovative stem cell therapy to rejuvenate your body. You can look and feel your best with the help of Botox™, fillers, and other anti-aging treatments.



Always a pioneering practitioner, Dr. Majzoubi's clinic is the first in California's Central Valley to offer stem cell treatment. At his Visalia, California, clinic, the doctor utilizes various forms of healing, including Eastern, energy, and holistic medicine. This innovative combination allows you to achieve ultimate health and wellness.



Dr. Daria Majzoubi is board-certified in family practice. Patients from a wide range of cultural backgrounds are always welcome, as the doctor is multilingual, speaking English, Farsi, and Spanish. More information on his medical philosophy is available in his book Blueprints in Family Medicine: First Edition.



Winner of the 2013 Hanford Sentinel "Best Doctor in Town" Award



Member of Healthgrades Honor Roll