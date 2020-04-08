Merced Police Department and Officer’s Association to spend the month of April in colorful livery

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Merced Police Department and Police Officers Association to do its part during autism awareness month.

Three of the Merced Police Department’s patrol cars and two of its motorcycles will spend the month of April in a colorful new livery.

The multi-colored jigsaw puzzle pattern that has become synonymous with Autism Awareness efforts will adorn their hoods and fenders respectively.

The new, but temporary, look of the vehicles will complement the department’s traditional contribution of authorizing the wear of specially designed shoulder patches by uniformed personnel during the month of April.

The patches are provided to department staff courtesy of the Merced Police Officer’s Association (MPOA) and made available for purchase by the public through their efforts.

“Regularly issued shoulder patches are not generally made available to the public, and all proceeds from the sale of the Autism Awareness patch will be donated by the MPOA to the California Autism Center and Learning Group in Merced,” said Nathan McKinnon, Police Officers Association President.

The goal of the MPOA and the Merced Police Department is to promote both awareness and acceptance while raising money to be donated at the campaign’s conclusion.

One wrap was donated by Officer McKinnon, on behalf of the city’s police officers, sergeants, and dispatchers–another was provided by Chief Tom Cavallero on behalf of the command, administrative, and non-sworn staff members.

City Manager Steve Carrigan donated a third wrap on behalf of those families who are touched by autism.

Collectors and other members of the public who wish to purchase the Autism Awareness patch should contact Officer McKinnon directly by phone at (209) 769-6996, by email mckinnonn@cityofmerced.org or through the Merced Police Officer’s Association Facebook page.

The cost is $10 per patch.

