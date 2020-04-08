Breaking News
3rd COVID-19 related death reported in Fresno County — now at 146 cases

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Merced Police Department and Officer’s Association to spend the month of April in colorful livery

local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Merced Police Department and Police Officers Association to do its part during autism awareness month.

Three of the Merced Police Department’s patrol cars and two of its motorcycles will spend the month of April in a colorful new livery. 

The multi-colored jigsaw puzzle pattern that has become synonymous with Autism Awareness efforts will adorn their hoods and fenders respectively.

The new, but temporary, look of the vehicles will complement the department’s traditional contribution of authorizing the wear of specially designed shoulder patches by uniformed personnel during the month of April. 

The patches are provided to department staff courtesy of the Merced Police Officer’s Association (MPOA) and made available for purchase by the public through their efforts. 

“Regularly issued shoulder patches are not generally made available to the public, and all proceeds from the sale of the Autism Awareness patch will be donated by the MPOA to the California Autism Center and Learning Group in Merced,” said Nathan McKinnon, Police Officers Association President. 

The goal of the MPOA and the Merced Police Department is to promote both awareness and acceptance while raising money to be donated at the campaign’s conclusion.

One wrap was donated by Officer McKinnon, on behalf of the city’s police officers, sergeants, and dispatchers–another was provided by Chief Tom Cavallero on behalf of the command, administrative, and non-sworn staff members. 

City Manager Steve Carrigan donated a third wrap on behalf of those families who are touched by autism.

Collectors and other members of the public who wish to purchase the Autism Awareness patch should contact Officer McKinnon directly by phone at (209) 769-6996, by email mckinnonn@cityofmerced.org or through the Merced Police Officer’s Association Facebook page

The cost is $10 per patch.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know