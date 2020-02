CHOWCHILLA, California (KSEE/KGPE) Fire crews are battling a large commercial fire at the Chowchilla Auto Parts in Chowchilla.

The fire started early Wednesday morning at Robertson Boulevard and First Street.

#BREAKING: Structure fire at the corner of W. Robertson Blvd and S First St. In #Chowchilla. Fire crews are working to put out the flames. Details to come @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/LwryY9YoJM — Fabiola Ramirez (@FabRamirezTV) February 5, 2020

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for further updates.

