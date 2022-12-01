Group of young multiracial woman with red ribbons in hands are struggling against HIV/AIDS. AIDS awareness concept.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Since 1988, every year on Dec. 1 is World AIDS day – a day to create awareness and show support for people with HIV, and remember those who have died from the disease.

In the Central Valley, Fresno County has resources available for people living with AIDS as well as testing and treatment options, all services being confidential.

Once a person is diagnosed with HIV they can contact the county and get connected to a healthcare provider to receive medical care within 90 days.

Patients with no health insurance or that need high-cost medication

The AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP) will help provide medication assistance for individuals without insurance and who meet the financial eligibility requirements established by the California Department of Public Health.

HIV-positive or AIDS-diagnosed persons who can’t afford medication

Individuals who have a share of the cost through Medi-Cal

Those who have a co-payment for medications through private insurance (may also be eligible)

You must be a resident of the State of California

You are at least 18 years of age

You have an HIV diagnosis (ADAP will only process prescriptions written by a licensed California physician/prescriber)

You have limited or no prescription drug benefit from another source

You have a Federal Adjusted Gross Income of not more than $50,000 (To determine your Federal Adjusted Gross Income, refer to your income tax forms or visit www.irs.gov)

For more information on ADAP enrollment dial (559) 600-6404.

Housing Assistance For People with AIDS (HOPWA)

According to Fresno County’s website, The Living Room in Fresno offers housing options for people living with AIDS among other services:

Case management

Client advocacy

Hot meals

The Drop-In Center

Rapid testing for HIV and Hepatitis C

Social support groups

Fellowship

Information

Education

Referrals to those infected, affected, and at risk for HIV/AIDS

To learn more about Westcare California The Living Room contact Toni Harrison at (559) 486-1469.

This center is located at 901 E. Belmont in Fresno.

Free HIV Partner Services

This program helps HIV-positive people to notify their sexual and/or needle-sharing partners of possible exposure to HIV. It is always voluntary, client-centered, and confidential for all the parties involved.

The service offers three options for letting partners know they may have been exposed to HIV and/or STDs while simultaneously providing resources for testing and medical care.

Anonymous Third Party: Specially trained local health department staff notifies partners without disclosing any information about the original client.

Specially trained local health department staff notifies partners without disclosing any information about the original client. Dual Disclosure: The original client wants to disclose to partners him- or herself with the support of trained HIV Partner Services staff. Trained staff can provide immediate linkage to services once the original client has told the partner of their exposure.

The original client wants to disclose to partners him- or herself with the support of trained HIV Partner Services staff. Trained staff can provide immediate linkage to services once the original client has told the partner of their exposure. Self Disclosure: The original client notifies his or her partner(s), after working with trained HIV Partner Services staff to develop a disclosure plan.

For more details about Partner Services dial (559) 600-6404.

Other services available