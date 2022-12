FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As RSV, COVID-19, and the flu continue to impact the Central Valley, KSEE24 held a roundtable to find out from health experts and the Fresno County Department of Public Health what you need to know to make sure you and your family stay healthy.

On Friday, KSEE24’s Emily Erwin and Stefani Boorojian hosted the Respiratory Virus Roundtable. If you missed the program on KSEE24, you can watch it in the video player above.