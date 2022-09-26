VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia resident is meeting with congress members to request an increase in cancer research funding.

Cha See, says he has recently seen an increase in cancer in his Lahu community (A Southeast Asian cultural group) and met with Representative Kevin McCarthy to talk about the support needed for an increase in federal funding for cancer research through the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

“Roughly one in three Americans will hear the words ‘you have cancer’ in their lifetime. We need a full and unwavering commitment from Congress to take action to help prevent and treat cancer. “ -Cha See, Visalia cancer advocate

See, also requested the increase of diversity of participants in the medical trials, by ensuring that clinical-trial sponsors can cover patients’ trial-associated costs like lodging and transportation as well as providing tools to enable remote participation.

See and other American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteers asked congress members to support legislation to create a pathway for Medicare to cover new multi-cancer early detection tests upon the FDA’s approval.