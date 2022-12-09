REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Adventist Health Reedley was nationally named in the list of the top teaching hospitals for 2022, officials with the medical center announced on Friday.

The hospital received the title for its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality from the Leapfrog Group, a national non-profit organization that collects and reports the quality of American healthcare providers.

More than just an award, the Leapfrog Top Hospital honor is a testament to the dedication our associates, clinicians and providers pour into their work every day to ensure that we consistently deliver the high-quality care our community deserves. Andrea Kofl, Adventist Health Central Valley President

Adventist Health was chosen among over 2,200 hospitals that were considered for the award evaluating qualities like infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care, and the capacity to prevent medication errors.

Adventist Health Reedley has demonstrated that they truly put patients first. We congratulate the board, staff, and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible. Leah Binder, president, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group

To see the full list of medical centers honored as the 2022 Top Hospitals click here.