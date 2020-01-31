Planned Parenthood to resume abortions at Kentucky clinic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Planned Parenthood clinic in Louisville is resuming abortions later this year after the procedure was halted in 2016.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky announced on Friday that its Louisville center received a provisional license from Kentucky officials, making it the second abortion provider in Kentucky. The group says the license allows for a full range of reproductive care, including abortions, beginning in March.

Earlier this month, officials from the state Cabinet for Family and Health Services notified Planned Parenthood that it could apply for the license.

Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, a staunchly anti-abortion Republican, had ordered abortions halted at the downtown Louisville facility in 2016. The two sides had battled in court since then. Bevin lost his reelection bid to Democrat Andy Beshear in November, and Beshear, who supports abortion rights, took office on Dec. 10.

A letter sent from the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services on Jan. 3 to the Planned Parenthood clinic said the state was rescindingits earlier decision underthe Bevin administration to deny an application to provide abortions.

“Kentucky has gone from one abortion provider to two, which is a significant win for reproductive health care in the state,” said Chris Charbonneau, CEO of the Indiana and Kentucky Planned Parenthood.