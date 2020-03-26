Breaking News
Deputy suffers 'serious' injuries, suspect shot during deputy-involved shooting in Oakhurst
Alcalde de la ciudad de Fresno anuncia extensión de orden de cuarentena President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Thursday briefing

New CDC guidelines say hospitals should separate newborns from moms with COVID-19

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (CNN Newsource) — New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say hospitals should consider separating new moms who have the coronavirus from their newborns.

That means they could be separated for up to two weeks.

The goal is to keep newborns from contracting the respiratory disease COVID-19.

The CDC and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecology made the recommendations.

The CDC notes the mothers should be involved in the decision and health workers should discuss the health risks and benefits of such separation with the moms.

The Johns Hopkins Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital are among the facilities following the guidelines.

Johns Hopkins says the mother has the final say.

Some expectant moms are worried interrupting the mother-child bonding will have negative repercussions for the child.

