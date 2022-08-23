FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Monkeypox vaccine clinics will open in several locations in Fresno County according to the Fresno County Department of Public Health.
Officials say the monkeypox provider sites will serve eligible groups. To find out if you are eligible to get vaccinated, contact one of the providers listed below for an appointment. Verify that you have no symptoms before going to the vaccine clinic, and wear a mask when you arrive at your appointment.
Here is the list of the monkeypox vaccine clinics opening in Fresno County.
Fresno EOC Community Health Center
1047 R Street
Fresno, 93721
Tel: (559) 499-1690
Tuesday and Wednesday
1:30 p.m. -3:30 p.m.
Calaveras Office
2430 Calaveras Street
Fresno, 93721
Tel: (559) 457-7815
Wednesday and Friday
9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.
LGBTQ & Resource Center
1252 Fulton Street
Fresno, 93721
Tel: (559) 325-4527
Monday 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Local Conservation Corps
1805 E California Ave
Fresno, 93706
Tel: (559) 264-1048
Tuesday 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
For questions about monkeypox vaccinations, Fresno Department of Public Health officials say to call (559) 600-3550.
For more information on monkeypox eligibility visit www.fcdph.org/monkeypox.