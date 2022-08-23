FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Monkeypox vaccine clinics will open in several locations in Fresno County according to the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Officials say the monkeypox provider sites will serve eligible groups. To find out if you are eligible to get vaccinated, contact one of the providers listed below for an appointment. Verify that you have no symptoms before going to the vaccine clinic, and wear a mask when you arrive at your appointment.

Here is the list of the monkeypox vaccine clinics opening in Fresno County.

Fresno EOC Community Health Center

1047 R Street

Fresno, 93721

Tel: (559) 499-1690

Tuesday and Wednesday

1:30 p.m. -3:30 p.m.

Calaveras Office

2430 Calaveras Street

Fresno, 93721

Tel: (559) 457-7815

Wednesday and Friday

9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

LGBTQ & Resource Center

1252 Fulton Street

Fresno, 93721

Tel: (559) 325-4527

Monday 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Local Conservation Corps

1805 E California Ave

Fresno, 93706

Tel: (559) 264-1048

Tuesday 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

For questions about monkeypox vaccinations, Fresno Department of Public Health officials say to call (559) 600-3550.

For more information on monkeypox eligibility visit www.fcdph.org/monkeypox.