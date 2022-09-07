FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – KSEE24’s Stefani Booroojian will host the “Monkeypox: Facts Not Fear” round table discussion with local health experts and the Fresno County Department of Public Health.
The round table airs on KSEE24 and on YourCentralValley.com at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday. You can watch it in the video player above.
If you are concerned about monkeypox, health experts say you can reduce their risk by:
- Having open and honest conversations with their sexual partners before engaging in intimate physical contact.
- Limiting casual sexual encounters and taking additional precautions with any intimate interactions.
- Washing their hands often.
- Avoiding close contact with individuals showing symptoms.
- Not sharing items like utensils, cups, clothing, towels, and bedding with individuals showing symptoms.
- Using appropriate PPE when caring for individuals showing symptoms.
For more information about monkeypox, you can visit the California Department of Public Health’s monkeypox website.