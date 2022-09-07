FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – KSEE24’s Stefani Booroojian will host the “Monkeypox: Facts Not Fear” round table discussion with local health experts and the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

The round table airs on KSEE24 and on YourCentralValley.com at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday. You can watch it in the video player above.

If you are concerned about monkeypox, health experts say you can reduce their risk by:

Having open and honest conversations with their sexual partners before engaging in intimate physical contact.

Limiting casual sexual encounters and taking additional precautions with any intimate interactions.

Washing their hands often.

Avoiding close contact with individuals showing symptoms.

Not sharing items like utensils, cups, clothing, towels, and bedding with individuals showing symptoms.

Using appropriate PPE when caring for individuals showing symptoms.

For more information about monkeypox, you can visit the California Department of Public Health’s monkeypox website.