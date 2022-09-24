FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County health officials announced Friday that COVID-19 and monkeypox numbers have improved significantly – but they are preparing for flu season and keeping an eye on SLE since confirming the county’s first case and death.

Interim health director Dr. Rais Vohra began the update with the latest COVID-19 numbers.

“Currently we have 100 individuals hospitalized. That number is going down slowly. I’d love to see it dip into the double digits, as low as possible. We are having beautiful weather, the numbers are aligning, and I think, as of yesterday, we are in the low tier of COVID community transmission,” he said.

Dr. Vohra said monkeypox statistics also look good. Fresno County has had 31 confirmed cases and administered 800 vials of the vaccine. According to assistant director Joe Prado, cases are down in the Bay Area, which is a good sign for the rest of the state.

“The big metropolitan areas usually increase in cases and then we have a little bit of a lag effect. Right now we haven’t really seen a significant increase in cases within the past ten days,” he said.

State and local officials also keeping an eye on the mosquito-born illness St. Louis Encephalitis. The virus is spread by mosquitos and can produce inflammation of the brain but cannot be transmitted through human contact. Katherine Ramirez with the Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District says to try and cover up or use repellent when possible.

“Any exposed skin; either cover it or use insect repellant. DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus…there’s a variety of different repellent you can use for that,” she said.

Health officials say symptoms of SLE usually start abruptly and feel like the flu; including fever, headache and nausea…but most infections are mild or with no symptoms.