MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The first case of monkeypox, now known as MPX, has been confirmed in Merced County.

On Tuesday evening, county officials announced that one person has tested positive for the virus and is now at home recovering in isolation. The person who tested positive is said to be doing well.

Officials said that everyone who has had contact with the patient has been provided with vaccines, as well as a Post Exposure Prophylactic, which helps prevent the spread of the virus after exposure.

While the first case has been confirmed in the county, officials said the risk to the public remains low.

Symptoms of MPX infection include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and can mimic the flu.

Anyone who suspects they may have symptoms of MPX is asked to call their primary care provider immediately.