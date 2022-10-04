MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) has confirmed the first case of monkeypox (MPX) in the county.

The person who tested positive is an adult and is receiving treatment.

Health officials say they conducted a contact investigation and are offering the vaccine to individuals who may have been exposed in order to prevent additional cases.

Symptoms of MPX typically include a rash on the face that can look like pimples or blisters.

The rash will also appear inside the mouth, or on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

Other symptoms of MPX include:

Fever/chills

Headache, muscle aches, and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Respiratory symptoms (e.g., sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)

According to health experts, sometimes people only experience a rash that goes through different stages and often resolves on its own in two to four weeks. However, officials stress that people with MPX are infectious and should isolate at home until the rash resolves.

The risk of MPX remains low in Madera County. The Department is carrying out contact tracing and offering vaccination to the case’s contacts. We are also continuing to encourage vaccinations for people at risk to help limit further spread of MPX. Simon Paul, M.D. Public Health Officer

If leaving the house is necessary, the rash should be covered, and a well-fitting mask should be worn.

Health officials say higher-risk activities include prolonged face-to-face contact like kissing, prolonged skin-to-skin contact, and sexual contact.

Vaccines and antivirals may be given to prevent illness or reduce disease severity. Vaccinations are available at the MCDPH for those who meet the current eligibility criteria:

A person having close contact with someone who tested positive for MPX

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men

Transgender men and women who have sex with men

To schedule a vaccine appointment, click here.