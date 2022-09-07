MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mariposa County is reporting its first case of monkeypox for 2022, according to the Mariposa County Public Health Department.

Officials say the patient was able to identify their symptoms, which surfaced after traveling out of the country. The infected person is self-isolating and health officials have determined the risk to the general public to be low after contract tracing was completed.

The Health Department says individuals can reduce their risk by:

Having open and honest conversations with their sexual partners before engaging in intimate physical contact.

Limiting casual sexual encounters and taking additional precautions with any intimate interactions.

Washing their hands often.

Avoiding close contact with individuals showing symptoms.

Not sharing items like utensils, cups, clothing, towels, and bedding with individuals showing symptoms.

Using appropriate PPE when caring for individuals showing symptoms.

For more information about monkeypox, you can visit the California Department of Public Health website.