Local fitness trainer creates app to help youth stay active during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A local fitness trainer has created an app to help people, mainly the youth, to stay active and healthy during these times.

The app is called T.W. Fitness Academy and can be downloaded for free.

Local personal trainer and certified nutritionist, Tony Williams, created the app with simple one minute workouts that anyone can do from home.

He said he wants the youth, especially those who may be overweight, to take advantage of it.

“I want the kids especially the fifth graders those who are dealing with childhood obesity to experience working out as long enough to hold their attention but is short enough to make them wanting more,” said Williams.

The app has simple but efficient workout routines, plus nutritional guidelines.

All of it is available in one place and for free to kids who are at home all day now that school is out and most summer trainings for sports are canceled.

“The whole purpose of this app is to expose them to a structured platform so that not only kids can workout on their own but also get the family involved and bring the obesity rate down,” Williams added. “So I wanted to use my gifts, my talent my knowledge to contribute to a healthier Valley.”

