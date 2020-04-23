Kaweah Delta to turn fitness facility into childcare center to help employees

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)– After receiving approval from the State, Kaweah Delta will open its medical-based fitness center and offer child care to children of employees instead.

“This is a challenging time, but we are doing everything we can to help our employees who are answering the call to care for our community,” said Dianne Cox, Kaweah Delta’s Vice President of Human Resources.

Hospital officials said Wednesday they knew childcare would be an issue for essential staff members, once schools closed in early March.

Employees who bring their children are encouraged to bring games, books, and even electronic devices for their children to use during their stays. The center will also check temperatures as kids come in, to maintain everyone’s health, as well as enforce social distancing, sanitization and hand-washing rules.

