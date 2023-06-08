FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Hospitals in the state are running out of money and closing their doors.

That means fewer options for health care and vulnerable communities left far away from life-saving services.

In the Healing Healthcare in the Valley roundtable, we take a look at the problem and possible solutions.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for mental health resources, something which is covered in the program. For mental health services, you can call the Tulare County Mental Health Crisis hotline at 1-800-320-1616, the Fresno County Mental Health Crisis hotline at 1-800- 654-3937, or the MH Services Connection in Tulare County and Kings County at 1-877–306-2413.

You can watch the show in its entirety in the video player above.