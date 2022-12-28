FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The first flu-associated death of someone under the age of 65 in Fresno County’s flu season was reported by health officials on Wednesday.

The age or identity of the person who died has not been released.

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, nationwide there have been 678 influenza-associated deaths of people aged 18 to 64 years old – and 50 influenza-associated deaths of people aged 0 to 17 years old this flu season (between October 2 to December 17).

Health experts say those most at risk of severe illness or death due to influenza are children under five years (especially under the age of two), adults 65 years or older, those who are pregnant, and anyone living with a health condition like asthma, diabetes or heart disease.

More information about protecting against influenza can be found at outdotheflu.com.