FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The first human death due to West Nile Virus (WNV) has been reported in Fresno County, Department of Public Health officials say.

Officials with the department say that until Thursday, nine WNV cases have been reported in Fresno County and that the number is expected to increase. In 2021 the county reported 14 cases and one death.

Our heartfelt condolences go to the family and friends. We need to stay vigilant as mosquitoes may continue to cause several severe illnesses, including West Nile Virus infection, which require hospitalization and intensive care. Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County Interim Health Officer

To reduce the risk of mosquito bites and contracting West Nile Virus, Fresno County residents are urged to remember to follow these steps:

Apply insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active

Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes and repair or replace screens that have holes

Eliminate standing water and containers that can hold water from around the home

Contact mosquito abatement districts to report poorly maintained swimming pools or water features that appear green

Fresno County residents can also visit fresnocountymosquito.org for more tips on protecting their family, home, and community from WNV and other mosquito illnesses.