FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias presented a proposal to override the veto on a bill that would expand healthcare access to women and vulnerable residents in Fresno.

Arias filed a veto override bill with the city clerk on Friday, to be heard by the City Council on Sept. 1, 2022. If it goes forward, the bill would provide $1 million of state funds to Planned Parenthood Mar Monte.

“It is disappointing that the mayor chose to place his religious views above our city’s public health interests. This council has worked hard through the pandemic and invested more than $30 million to strengthen our city’s healthcare infrastructure, and the last thing we need is to backslide on that commitment.” Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias

On Thursday, Mayor Jerry Dyer notified the City Council of his plan to block their move.

YourCentralValley.com reached out to the mayor’s office for a comment in response but did not receive a response.