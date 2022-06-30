Residents and visitors in over half of California’s 58 counties should put back on masks when they’re spending time indoors, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That’s because the counties, which are concentrated mostly in Northern California, have a “high” COVID-19 community level — a metric the CDC evaluates every seven days.

It’s based on three different factors: New hospital admissions per 100,000 people, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and total new cases per 100,000 people.

Here are the 38 California counties where health officials recommend wearing your mask indoors again:

This map shows the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels for counties across the state as of June 30, 2022. In red regions, deemed “high,” residents and visitors should wear masks indoors again, the agency says. (Photo: CDC)

Alameda County

Amador County

Calaveras County

Contra Costa County

El Dorado County

Fresno County

Kern County

Kings County

Lake County

Lassen County

Madera County

Marin County

Mariposa County

Mendocino County

Merced County

Monterey County

Napa County

Nevada County

Placer County

Plumas County

Sacramento County

San Benito County

San Francisco County

San Joaquin County

San Mateo County

Santa Clara County

Shasta County

Sikiyou County

Solano County

Sonoma County

Stanislaus County

Sutter County

Trinity County

Tulare County

Tuolumne County

Ventura County

Yolo County

Yuba County

Notably, California’s most populous counties did not make the list.

San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties were all listed as “medium” level. San Diego had been deemed “low” in the set of numbers released June 23, but bumped up a notch in Thursday’s data.

San Francisco County — home to one of the state’s largest cities — was listed in the “high” category.

The CDC reminds all Californians to get vaccinated and boosted, and to get a coronavirus test if they have symptoms. Health officials add that “people may choose to mask at any time” regardless of community level, and that anyone “with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.”

In areas with high COVID-19 levels, the CDC says anyone at risk for severe illness should consider taking additional precautions besides simply wearing a mask. That includes staying 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and washing their hands often.

You can view complete state- and county-level data on the CDC’s website.