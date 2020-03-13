Yosemite High School to close for one day; staff member waiting on COVID-19 test results

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Yosemite High School will be closed on Friday, due to a staff member having a low-risk exposure COVID-19 after visiting an area in northern California, school officials say.

The Yosemite Unified School District says the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

School officials say the staff member is experiencing flu-like symptoms.

“This staff member has not been at school this past week, and we are awaiting the results of testing; at this time point, this is not a confirmed case.” Yosemite Unified School District

District officials say the school will undergo a deep cleaning while it is closed.

