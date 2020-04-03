Woman in her 70s is Madera County’s second COVID-19-related death

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County health officials reported Friday the second death due to COVID-19.

The patient was a woman in her 70s who suffered from underlying health conditions and died at Madera Community Hospital, according to the county’s Department of Public Health.

She tested positive for coronavirus on March 25 from what health officials believed to be person-to-person transmission.

“Dr. Simon Paul and I extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of loss,” said Sara Bosse, Madera County Public Health Director. “As COVID-19 continues to spread, we must all do what we can to keep each other

safe.”

As of Friday morning, Madera County has a total of 28 COVID-19 cases — including one recovery and two deaths.

COVID-19 resource links:

