Will you still get paid sick leave if you get COVID?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE)- As the Omicron variant continues to spread in Fresno, more employees are having to face the reality of quarantining for ten days.

However, California’s 2021 COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave (2021 SPSL) law, which gave employees 80 hours of paid sick leave for COVID-19 related symptoms, expired on Sept. 30, 2021.

The Federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which provided federal assistance to families, expired on Dec. 30, 2020.

This has left many employees wondering, is it worth getting tested for COVID-19 when you risk not getting paid for quarantining if you do not have sick time from your employer?

The issue some sites in Fresno are facing is an increase in demand for coronavirus test and them not having enough supply. The UCSF Fresno vaccination and testing site ran out of test kits for the first time Friday.

However, they did receive a new shipment later on, which contains about 3,000 testing kits. On average, they administer 900 tests at their site alone.

“We are running almost 1,000 tests a day and that is a five-fold increase from what we’ve been requesting about a month ago, so much so that we have strained our supply chain, we have ordered as much ahead as we are allowed to,” says Dr. Kenny Banh, Assistant Dean of Undergraduate Medical Education at UCSF Fresno.

Dr. Banh says it appears the Omicron variant is the dominant strain in Fresno.

“It’s very likely not the only strain, we still have delta going around and other variations of COVID, but Omicron is certainly starting to surge forward,” says Dr. Banh.

Dr. Banh says, even without workplace protections for COVID-related sick leave, you should still get tested.

“A lot of people are going to be infected, and we can do things to limit the risk, but nothing we do is going to be 100%. Forcing someone to come back to work and spread the disease isn’t going to do anyone any favors,” says Dr. Banh.