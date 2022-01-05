Why bother getting tested for COVID-19?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As cases of COVID-19 rise nationwide once again, getting a positive COVID-19 test could be considered an inconvenience. What to tell the office, figuring out child care, wondering if you can see anyone – some may prefer the more dangerous option of blissful ignorance and hoping for the best.

However, Fresno County’s interim health officer says getting that test could help save your life.

“There’s still a lot of people who go on to have a not-so-lucky fate,” explained Dr. Rais Vohra. “That means people who go on to require an emergency department visit, hospitalization, etcetera, and catching that infection as early as possible can help us really triage those folks to get some of the care that might prevent some of those untoward outcomes.”

As part of his comments to reporters on Wednesday, Dr. Vohra adds that COVID-19’s continued infectiousness means we all need to continue to be vigilant to help control the virus’ spread.

