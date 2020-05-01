Whole Foods Market to give face masks to shoppers

(CNN Newsource) — If you go to Whole Foods Market, make sure you have a face mask.

But if you don’t have one handy, the grocery giant has you covered.

Within the next few days, the grocery giant will offer free, disposable face masks to customers nationwide.

It’s another step Whole Foods is taking since the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’ve enhanced cleaning at all of their locations and open an hour early for elder customers.

There are more than 1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. and at least 63,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

