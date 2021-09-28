Where you can get a booster shot if you’re eligible

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE) – Booster shots are being offered throughout pharmacies locally and through primary doctors, but there are also a few vaccination sites offering the shot.

The UCSF Fresno vaccination site on Shaw Avenue in front of Fashion Fair Mall continues to offer vaccines and is intended to be a low barrier.

“No insurance, no payment, the best thing you can do is have your vaccine card or digital vaccine card, if you can bring that, that really helps us, that way we can ensure you’re getting the right dose at the right timing,” said Dr. Kenny Banh, the director of the UCSF Fresno COVID-19 Equity Project.

The site started offering booster shots for those who are eligible on Saturday.

“Maybe about a third of the patients coming in now are third dose Pfizer. A lot of healthcare workers, a lot of senior citizens,” Banh said.

For who should or may receive a booster shot at least six months after the second dose, the CDC recommends:

People 65+ & residents in long term care settings

People 18+ with underlying medical conditions

People 18+ who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings

“Leading up to last Friday’s announcement, we were actually receiving a lot of calls from the community asking where they could get the boosters, are they available yet,” said Brian Gamble, the public information officer with Madera County Public Health.

Gamble said they recommend those who qualify to make an appointment through the state site MyTurn.

That’s the same recommendation for the Sierra Pacific Orthopedics site in Fresno.

They began offering booster shots on Tuesday,

Rick Lembo, the director of sports medicine at Sierra Pacific Orthopedics, said they have the capacity to administer 500 shots a day, but Tuesday started fairly slow.

“We were prepared for a rush but today it’s just a little slower,” he said. “We have about 25 appointments today.”

As booster shots are offered, there is still hesitancy to even get the first doses.

In Fresno County, the latest numbers from the county health department show about 66% of eligible residents are vaccinated with at least one dose

“While we’re getting a lot of third dose boosters, I still have a large percentage of unvaccinated that I still want to reach,” Banh said.

At the UCSF Fresno site, Banh said appointments aren’t needed and no proof of eligibility is required. But they ask people to bring their vaccine cards.