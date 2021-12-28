Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Central Valley for free

People wait to get tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up testing site in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — With the omicron variant of COVID-19 being detected in the Central Valley, many are looking for ways to get tested for coronavirus infections. This list includes sites included by county health departments, but registration and appointments may be necessary for testing. Check with your local health department’s website for the most up-to-date information.

Fresno County

Those interested in testing must register online for an appointment or call (888) 634-1123.

Fresno County health officials offer free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:

Fresno City College

1101 E. University Avenue

Fresno, CA 93741

Sanger Community Center

730 Recreation Ave

Sanger, CA 93657

West Fresno Regional Center

142 E. California Ave (Room 207)

Fresno, CA 93706

Selma Pioneer Village

1880 Art Gonzales Pkwy,

Selma, CA 93662

Coalinga Sites

Mon.

Parking Lot

1191 Phelps Ave.

Coalinga, CA 93210

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tues., Wed., Thurs.

Parking Lot 2

300 Cherry Ln.

Coalinga, CA 93210

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Fri.

Parking Lot

1191 Phelps Ave.

Coalinga, CA 93210

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Reedley and Mendota

Mon., Wed., Fri.

Parking Lot B

995 N. Reed Ave.

Reedley, CA 93654

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tues., Thurs.

Parking Lot

1246 Belmont Ave.

Mendota, CA 93640

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tulare County

Visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123 to register for an appointment.

Tulare County Fairgrounds, Building One – OptumServe

620 South K Street

Tulare, CA, 93274

Wed., Thurs.

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Porterville Elks Lodge – OptumServe

386 N. Main St.

Porterville, CA, 93257

Mon., Tues. & Wed.

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Ivanhoe Memorial Building – OptumServe

33209 Hawthrone Road

Ivanhoe, CA, 93235

Wed., Thurs. & Fri.

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Porterville College

100 E. College Ave.

Porterville, CA, 93257

Open Tues. from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Lindsay High School

1849 E. Tulare Road

Lindsay, CA, 93247

Open Fri. from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Porterville Military Academy

900 Pioneer Ave.

Porterville, CA, 93257

Open Thurs. from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Orosi Family Resource Center

42111 Road 128

Orosi, CA, 93647

Open Mon. from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tulare County Sheriff Pixley Substation

161 N. Pine St.

Pixley, CA, 93256

Open Wed. from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Dinuba Memorial Building – OptumServe

249 S. Alta Ave.

Dinuba, CA, 93618

Thurs.-Saturday 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Curative Mobile

COVID Testing Locations Vary

Call for details (888) 702-9042

Madera County

Faith Hall

717 Robertson Blvd., Chowchilla

Tues., 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Madera Fairgrounds, Van Alen Hall

1850 Cleveland Avenue, Madera

Mon., Tues., Wed., Fri.,

Sat., 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Frank Bergon Senior Center

238 S. “D” Street, Madera

Thurs., Sun., 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Oakhurst Community Center

(Accepts walk-ins as well as appointments)

39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst

Thurs., Sun., 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Chowchilla Mobile Clinic

State Foods, 1315 Robertson Blvd

Thurs. 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Mariposa County

Visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123 to register for an appointment.

Park & Ride parking lot

4994 Joe Howard Street

Tues. – Sat.,

7:00 a.m. – 12 noon,

1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.,

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Yosemite Medical Clinic

9000 Ahwahnee Dr.,

Yosemite Valley, CA 95389

Mon., 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Curry Village Wellness Center

8324 Sierra Circle,

Yosemite Valley, CA 95389

Thurs., 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Kings County

More and updated info available at the Kings County Department of Public Health website

Hanford Public Health Clinic

330 Campus Dr.

Lemoore Public Health Clinic

229 C Street, Lemoore

Sun. 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Mon. & Wed. 9:30am – 3:30pm



Corcoran Public Health Clinic

1002 Dairy Ave. Corcoran

Sun., 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Mon. & Wed. 9:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m.

Avenal Public Health Clinic

590 Skyline Blvd. Avenal

Sun., Mon. & Wed. 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Merced County

OptumServ Site – Merced

(State Testing Site – Free Testing)

Merced County Fairgrounds

900 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Merced, CA

Mon. – Fri., 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

1-888-634-1123

LHI Website



OptumServ Site – Los Banos

(State Testing Site – Free Testing)

Los Banos Fairgrounds

403 F St., Los Banos, CA

Mon. – Fri., 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

1-888-634-1123

LHI Website