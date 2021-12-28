Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Central Valley for free

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — With the omicron variant of COVID-19 being detected in the Central Valley, many are looking for ways to get tested for coronavirus infections. This list includes sites included by county health departments, but registration and appointments may be necessary for testing. Check with your local health department’s website for the most up-to-date information.
Fresno County
Those interested in testing must register online for an appointment or call (888) 634-1123.
Fresno County health officials offer free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:
Fresno City College
1101 E. University Avenue
Fresno, CA 93741
Sanger Community Center
730 Recreation Ave
Sanger, CA 93657
West Fresno Regional Center
142 E. California Ave (Room 207)
Fresno, CA 93706
Selma Pioneer Village
1880 Art Gonzales Pkwy,
Selma, CA 93662
Coalinga Sites
Mon.
Parking Lot
1191 Phelps Ave.
Coalinga, CA 93210
11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Tues., Wed., Thurs.
Parking Lot 2
300 Cherry Ln.
Coalinga, CA 93210
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Fri.
Parking Lot
1191 Phelps Ave.
Coalinga, CA 93210
11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Reedley and Mendota
Mon., Wed., Fri.
Parking Lot B
995 N. Reed Ave.
Reedley, CA 93654
11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Tues., Thurs.
Parking Lot
1246 Belmont Ave.
Mendota, CA 93640
11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Tulare County
Visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123 to register for an appointment.
Tulare County Fairgrounds, Building One – OptumServe
620 South K Street
Tulare, CA, 93274
Wed., Thurs.
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Porterville Elks Lodge – OptumServe
386 N. Main St.
Porterville, CA, 93257
Mon., Tues. & Wed.
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Ivanhoe Memorial Building – OptumServe
33209 Hawthrone Road
Ivanhoe, CA, 93235
Wed., Thurs. & Fri.
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Porterville College
100 E. College Ave.
Porterville, CA, 93257
Open Tues. from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Lindsay High School
1849 E. Tulare Road
Lindsay, CA, 93247
Open Fri. from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Porterville Military Academy
900 Pioneer Ave.
Porterville, CA, 93257
Open Thurs. from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Orosi Family Resource Center
42111 Road 128
Orosi, CA, 93647
Open Mon. from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Tulare County Sheriff Pixley Substation
161 N. Pine St.
Pixley, CA, 93256
Open Wed. from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Dinuba Memorial Building – OptumServe
249 S. Alta Ave.
Dinuba, CA, 93618
Thurs.-Saturday 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Curative Mobile
COVID Testing Locations Vary
Call for details (888) 702-9042
Madera County
Faith Hall
717 Robertson Blvd., Chowchilla
Tues., 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Madera Fairgrounds, Van Alen Hall
1850 Cleveland Avenue, Madera
Mon., Tues., Wed., Fri.,
Sat., 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Frank Bergon Senior Center
238 S. “D” Street, Madera
Thurs., Sun., 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Oakhurst Community Center
(Accepts walk-ins as well as appointments)
39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst
Thurs., Sun., 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Chowchilla Mobile Clinic
State Foods, 1315 Robertson Blvd
Thurs. 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Mariposa County
Visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123 to register for an appointment.
Park & Ride parking lot
4994 Joe Howard Street
Tues. – Sat.,
7:00 a.m. – 12 noon,
1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.,
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Yosemite Medical Clinic
9000 Ahwahnee Dr.,
Yosemite Valley, CA 95389
Mon., 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Curry Village Wellness Center
8324 Sierra Circle,
Yosemite Valley, CA 95389
Thurs., 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Kings County
More and updated info available at the Kings County Department of Public Health website
Hanford Public Health Clinic
330 Campus Dr.
Lemoore Public Health Clinic
229 C Street, Lemoore
Sun. 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Mon. & Wed. 9:30am – 3:30pm
Corcoran Public Health Clinic
1002 Dairy Ave. Corcoran
Sun., 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Mon. & Wed. 9:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m.
Avenal Public Health Clinic
590 Skyline Blvd. Avenal
Sun., Mon. & Wed. 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Merced County
OptumServ Site – Merced
(State Testing Site – Free Testing)
Merced County Fairgrounds
900 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Merced, CA
Mon. – Fri., 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
1-888-634-1123
LHI Website
OptumServ Site – Los Banos
(State Testing Site – Free Testing)
Los Banos Fairgrounds
403 F St., Los Banos, CA
Mon. – Fri., 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
1-888-634-1123
LHI Website