Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccination as injections are paused at Fairgrounds, Sierra Pacific Orthopedic?

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — On Friday, the Fresno County Health Department announced a pause for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

Additionally, Joe Prado, Fresno County Health Division Manager, said Friday that the Sierra Pacific Orthopedic Center vaccination site would be shuttered for the next week.

As of Jan. 12, 47,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been received. Of those, 30,500 have been administered and the remainder are scheduled for injection.

“We did receive additional doses of 38,500,” Prado said. “We have not administered any of those doses, but all those doses are accounted for. They’re accounted for in second doses.”

“Basically, they have people’s names on them,” Fresno County Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra added “It’s just a matter of getting them into the arms.”

However, there is still a location to get vaccinated. The United Health Centers location at Central High School, which opened a week later than the others, will remain open for now. Prado says when it comes to the strategic distribution of the vaccine, location matters.

“That is our goal, to always look at this through an equity lens and access, and so on a week to week we’re just going to consistently evaluate those variables,” Prado said.

