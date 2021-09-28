What you need to know about Pfizer booster shot

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – Pfizer’s booster shot is now available across the Central Valley, and people are already lining up to get their third shot.

We spoke with Dr. Trinidad Solis, a Public Health Physician at the Fresno County Department of Public Health, who breaks down frequently asked questions.

Why a booster shot?

A booster dose can help extend protection from COVID-19.

Who is eligible, and who is considered ‘essential’?

Individuals who are 65 and older. People living in long-term care facilities. People who are 18 or older with certain chronic underlying health conditions. Essential workers are anyone 18 years or older who works in a high-risk occupation.

How soon can people get their booster shot, and where?

Six months following the second dose of the vaccine, and only for people who received the Pfizer shot.

You can find a vaccine clinic by going to myturn.ca.gov.