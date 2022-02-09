What does California’s new COVID-19 sick pay provide?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California’s COVID-19 supplemental sick pay returned on Wednesday – and with it a return of the financial assistance for those unable to work because of COVID-19-related reasons.

However, businesses and employers will have to shoulder the extra costs mandated by the state.

The COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave applies to anyone unable to work, or work remotely, due to:

Being told to isolate or quarantine by a health care provider due to COVID-19

The employee, or a member of their family, going to get a vaccine or vaccine booster

Symptoms relating to getting the COVID-19 vaccine or vaccine booster (limited to three days/24 hours of paid time off)

Experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and awaiting a diagnosis

Caring for a family member asked to isolate or quarantine

Caring for a child whose school or care site is closed or unavailable due to COVID-19 on the premises

The rules change depending on whether the employee is full-time or part-time, but the legislation does provide coverage for part-time employees. However, the maximum amount of supplemental paid sick leave for an employee is not to exceed 80 hours between Jan. 1, 2022 and Sept. 30, 2022.

The COVID-19 supplemental sick pay does state that the employee may have to provide proof of a positive test to their place of work. The same applies to an employee taking time off to care for a family member. The employer of anyone who refuses to provide proof of their COVID-19 diagnosis does not have to continue providing supplemental paid sick leave.

The amount of time someone with COVID-19 should quarantine under this legislation is defined by the State Department of Public Health, the CDC, or the local public health officer in that area. If the rules do not match up, then the employee is allowed to use the order allowing the longest minimum quarantine time.

The rules apply to workplaces employing more than 25 people – and are backdated to Jan. 1, 2022. It is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2022.