West Fresno Regional Center new testing site for COVID-19 set to open

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County announced a new COVID-19 testing site located at the West Fresno Regional Center.

The new testing site was announced Friday as the third location launched in the county as part of efforts to increase statewide testing with a focus on underserved communities.

The West Fresno Regional Center site is expected to begin testing early next week, though the public may now begin to schedule appointments online, according to county officials.

Officials said phone registration will only be used for people without internet access.

