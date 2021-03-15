‘We’re turning a corner now’: Rep. Costa visits COVID-19 vaccine clinics

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Congressman Jim Costa spent Monday observing COVID-19 vaccination efforts at clinics in Merced, Livingston, and Dos Palos. Costa thinks counties in the Central Valley are headed in the right direction as allocation numbers continue to increase.

“I think we’re turning that corner now,” he said.

Costa said between the state’s new vaccine distribution metric system and the passing of the American Rescue Act, counties in the Central Valley – like Merced which struggled to receive an adequate number of doses early on – will see a steady increase in allocation.

“Last week, the governor announced that they were going to provide 40% increase in precincts where they had those high mortality levels, those high positive test case levels, and we know those zip codes are in Merced County as well as other neighboring counties,” he said.

A few weeks ago, Merced County had the third-lowest vaccine per capita in the state. Costa says this was because the state’s old metric system, which prioritized healthcare workers and first responders, did not benefit areas like Merced.

“The metrics that they were using did not really reflect the needs that were in Merced County. We got them to modify the metrics that they were looking at,” he said.

Costa says food and agriculture workers deserve to be prioritized.

“We say people in agriculture are essential workers. Well, then we should treat them as essential workers,” he said.

The American Rescue Act, which was passed on Thursday, provides $7.5 billion to the CDC to track, administer and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Costa says the government’s goal is to vaccinate more than 70% of the country by the end of May.

“Get over 70% and most of the experts with the CDC and others say you really develop herd immunity,” he said.

Costa added that he meets with Merced County officials weekly to find more ways to increase vaccine allocation, and believes with the recent availability of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine those numbers will continue to increase. Last week, Merced County received 11,000 vaccines.