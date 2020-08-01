“We don’t see us lasting much longer than 8 months,” local nonprofit continues to hurt financially

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A local non-profit organization, Break the Barriers, is hurting financially, but continues to do everything they can to stay open and serve those with various abilities.

The day camps for kids, bootcamp classes, weight room and aquatics center are all open.

The Break the Barriers program is considered essential so can be open as long as certain rules and regulations are followed.

Class numbers have been reduced to ensure everyone is socially distanced.

Temperature check are done at the front. Day Camps are now no-contact classes.

All equipment and walls are sprayed down daily.

But even with all these measures in place and the permission to be open, co-founder Deby Hergenrader, fears they may have to close.

“Us like everybody out there, we don’t know how long we are going to last. The funding is not coming in. You know we don’t see us lasting much longer than eight months at this rate,” said Hergenrader.

Break the Barriers has been around since 1984, helping people with a wide range of abilities.

Hergenrader said children are the main ones who depend on the center being open.

“Children need to be around other kids they need the interaction they need the excitement the stimulation and when you are home the doors start coming closed,” Hergenrader explained.

She adds that the only hope the center has right now is getting extra funding or donations from the public.

“So if there is anybody out there if children or special needs or spinal cord injury or veterans whatever it is if this is something that touches your heart we would love to put that into action with your support,” Hergenrader said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.