Washington, Oregon, California announce coronavirus pact

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Officials in Washington, California and Oregon have announced they’ll be working together on a shared approach to re-opening their economies while continuing to control the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the partnership with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.

The written statement says that while each state is building a state-specific plan, the three states have agreed to a framework that focuses on them working together, putting their residents’ health first, and having health outcomes and science guiding their decisions.

