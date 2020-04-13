Washington, Oregon, California announce coronavirus pact

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Officials in Washington, California and Oregon have announced they’ll be working together on a shared approach to re-opening their economies while continuing to control the spread of COVID-19.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
In a statement Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the partnership with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
The written statement says that while each state is building a state-specific plan, the three states have agreed to a framework that focuses on them working together, putting their residents’ health first, and having health outcomes and science guiding their decisions.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.