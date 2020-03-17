Want a test for COVID-19? Fresno County residents need to meet certain criteria

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Kits to test people for COVID-19 are available in Fresno County, but not everyone meets the criteria right now.

Joe Prado with Fresno County’s Department of Public Health said they’re prioritizing certain at high-risk patients.

“We want to be testing our high-risk population, which is people who are actually hospitalized,” Prado said.

He said that high-risk population also includes those who are 60 and above and have been outside the country or have been to areas where there are cases of community transmission such as certain counties in the Bay Area.

But what about a healthy patient in their 40s who has symptoms of COVID-19 but hasn’t traveled to one of those areas?

“A healthy individual who has a fever who doesn’t have travel history, that really doesn’t bring them to the high-risk area,” Prado said.

Prado recommends they call their physician to determine the best plan for them and if they can be tested.

The test kit consists of a nasopharyngeal swab.

“We obtain the sample and we place it into the vial,” Prado said. “If the doctor feels they want their patient to be tested, they can absolutely order that test.”

Prado added that the Central Valley has private labs in addition to the Tulare County Public Health Laboratory to take in those tests. The private labs take about two days to get results back and the Tulare County lab takes less than 24 hours.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.